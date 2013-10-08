Nest Reinvents The Smoke Detector With Less False-Alarm Hassle

You know the drill: The smoke detector screams, people panic, arms and hands flail and someone with a towel furiously fans away smoke in the kitchen. Then you need a chair to reach the ceiling to hold down that impossibly tiny red button, which never seems to silence the wailing device. So you rip out the batteries–and maybe don’t put them back for days or weeks.

Plus, now there’s a blackened bagel in the toaster that was supposed to be your breakfast.

Tony Fadell, the founder of Nest and so-called “father of the iPod,” can’t save your bagel. But he just might save you from the fire alarm hassle. And his new device might even save lives.

A National Fire Protection Agency study that found that of ‘smoke alarms that failed to activate during home fires, 73% of them had dead, missing, or disconnected batteries.’

“People are so frustrated by smoke detectors: They say, ‘I took a shower and it went off; I cook and it goes off; and [its dying] batteries wake me up in the middle of the night,'” Fadell says. “They cry wolf all the time–that’s incredibly annoying.”

Video courtesy of Nest

Today, Fadell introduces Nest Protect, a reinvention of the smoke and carbon monoxide detector that eliminates many traditional pain points. Like the company’s previous product, the Nest Learning Thermostat, the team has brought its design savvy and mobile thinking to what Fadell refers to as another “unloved category,” meaning a space that has been severely neglected by innovators over the years. “The smoke alarm you grew up with looks the same as it does today,” he says. Not Nest’s alarm. With its light sensors and color cues, voice- and gesture-based interactions, and smartphone syncing and elegant form factor, Nest Protect feels like an Apple product, even though, in lots of situations, it’s a government-mandated appliance.

After you’ve experienced Protect, it’s hard to understand why other systems aren’t designed the same way. It’s not just that it’s aesthetically pleasing, though with its rounded corners, sunflower pattern, and simple color contrasts, the $129 device, which will come in black and white, is indeed elegant. The product’s functional features steal the show–many of which were inspired in part by Fadell’s own frustrations using traditional smoke alarms. “After you burn the toast, the first thing everyone does is wave the towel around to move the smoke,” Fadell says. “We were like, ‘This should be much easier.’ “

Instead of grabbing a towel? Just gently wave your hand in the air three times to silence a false alarm, also called a nuisance alarm. Fadell’s team has installed ultrasonic sensors to detect your hand motion. No need to flap the smoke away; it’s as if you were saying goodbye to the annoyance. “We call it the wave hush, like, ‘I hear you, it’s all good, it’s hushed,’ ” Fadell explains.