Disconnect Tool Makes Your Google, Bing, And Yahoo Searches Private

Disconnect , a startup whose main product was developed by an ex-NSA engineer and three ex-Google engineers, is now offering secured searches of Google , Bing , and Yahoo . Its new service, Disconnect Search, routes encrypted search queries through the company’s servers, doesn’t log search requests, and strips keyword metadata from searches.

“There aren’t many things more personal than what you search for online,” said Disconnect cofounder Casey Oppenheim in a release. “But your searches are anything but private–search engines, and even websites and Internet service providers, can save your searches and connect them to your real name through your user accounts.”

Disconnect is one of the latest entrants into a crowded field of search engines and search services, such as DuckDuckGo, which purports to offer online searching that’s harder for law enforcement and intelligence agencies to snoop on. But a more common use for them is among employees and family members who simply don’t want IT teams or parent/spouses to know what they’ve been searching for online.