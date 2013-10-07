Twitter Subtly Tweaks Its Homepage To Attract New Users

Now that the inner workings of Twitter are finally public , advertisers are saying the company’s user base of 218 million is a bit on the low side. Acquiring new users is a priority for Twitter as it goes public, and in a bid to do so, it’s been working on a mainstream redesign to “ appeal to normals .” A glimpse of this has appeared in its logged-out homepage, AllThingsD reports.

In addition to emphasizing Twitter on mobile, the homepage features subtly updated boiler copy that is more active, explaining how to use Twitter (“Start a conversation, explore your interests, and be in the know”) while the previous text focused on what Twitter is used for (“Find out what’s happening, right now, with the people and organizations you care about”). Though the change is faint, it comes as a precursor to a larger design rollout. In August, Twitter also unveiled a conversation view that makes interactions between users easier to follow by putting tweets in chronological order and tying them with a blue thread.

Here’s the homepage before (top) and currently:







