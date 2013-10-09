Emoji Major No. 9: “Gravity” Opens (Emoji In Space)

I should say right away that this is not my kind of movie in a million light years. I get motion sickness just from watching cars drive, action sequences make me way anxious, every 3-D blockbuster I’ve ever seen (all two) has given me a severe headache, and I have an especially weak stomach for Sandra Bullock.

My $16 contribution to the force of Gravity was motivated by one thing: I wanted, hoped more than anything to use this emoji image, which is stolen from a boy who tried to emoji-woo me (it worked). Spaceship Earth, isolated in a shiny black universe of nothing else:





I thought it was elegant, minimalist brilliance, a single scene packed with all the weighty significance it turns out I did not end up finding in 91 minutes of the actual movie.

It just fit so perfectly.

In fact, this image is the first five minutes of the movie, as well as the b-roll scene they constantly cut to. No complaint there, the shot is captivating. It’s basically either this–the deep blackness of space and the looming Earth–or the Bullock character’s booty short-clad athletic thighs.

The simplest visual motifs on a loop, paired with maybe the most weightless plot in the universe, made easy emojification work of the movie: space, Earth, spaceship, satellite, radio, explosion, fire, fire, fire, fire, omg face, omg face, omg face, space, Earth, next spaceship, repeat. It got to the point where every time something else went wrong, people in the theater were laughing. (Though this is probably also a sign that Brooklyn has become way too snarky.)