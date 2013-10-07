How The YouTube Music Awards Could Change Everything

Imagine a world where the biggest nights in TV are hosted on the web, not on cable. It would take a blockbuster show to set the precedent, wouldn’t it? Well, YouTube’s upcoming Music Awards show on November 3 might be the perfect storm to totally upset broadcast TV. Here’s why.

By featuring high-profile entertainers, the YouTube Music Awards will have instant credibility. Lady Gaga, Eminem, and Arcade Fire are the first performers announced for the show, while Spike Jonze will direct the event.

But there will also be smaller artists who’ve primarily gained their audience from YouTube, simultaneously giving the event a grassroots feel. It’s rare that any televised event can feel both commercially viable and “crowdsourced,” but there’s also some real mystery here. Like Tosh.0, the YouTube awards will give viewers a chance to see people they only know from YouTube live and in the flesh.

YouTube already is a place people discover music. Because there will be smaller performers there, the awards show will act like a de facto music discovery event. Sure, you’ve already heard of Eminem and Lady Gaga. But you’ll also be introduced to newer faces you might not hear on the radio.

Watching the Grammys via Twitter is a great way to see and verify that the mainstream world still doesn’t know about a lot of the web’s most popular artists, let alone mid-tier ones. When Arcade Fire won the Grammy for album of the year two years ago, there was a collective “Who is Arcade Fire?” in the media. And Arcade Fire is a popular band–it’s just not Lady Gaga popular.

Whether or not viewers care about the unknown artists, the novelty of this experiment will be enough to draw plenty of viewers. Discovering new music isn’t something you can force on someone, but you can make all the conditions conducive to it.

Whether people actual tune in live or watch the show later, YouTube still wins.