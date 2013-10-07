You Cannot Possibly Guess Which Movies Are Quentin Tarantino’s Top Ten for 2013

Rarely is a mega-budget, mass-marketed summer event movie met with the combination of hostility and indifference that greeted The Lone Ranger this past summer. Complaints ranged from the racial politics of casting Johnny Depp as Native American Tonto, to the general air of cynical calculation that coated this untimely revival of an entertainment brand–all of which makes it rather surprising that Quentin Tarantino apparently counts at as one of the best movies of the year.





Much the same as he did in 2010 and 2011, the renegade director has released his list of favorite films of the year through the Quentin Tarantino Archives website. Unlike the previous years, however, this time the list is coming out in October, before the Oscar-targeting prestige films have even arrived.

Perhaps it’s the fact that the cinematic year is far from over that explains why Tarantino included some of the films he did. While talk-heavy arthouse films like Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine and Richard Linklater’s Before Midnight makes sense as choices, and so does the schlocky This Is The End, whose blend of comedy and horror seems right up QT’s alley, how does one explain the inclusion of The Lone Ranger, though, or Kick Ass 2, as anything other than placeholders or trollish provocations?

Have a look at the full list below, and let us know what your favorite movies of the year were in the comments.