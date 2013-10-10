See a Map of the World Revealing Each Country’s Most Visited Website

It’s a Google Earth after all. At least according to a new map detailing each country’s most visited websites.

An impressive 62 countries count on Google, with Facebook coming in first for 50 other countries. Together, these two websites constitute true global Internet Empires–but we already kind of knew that. The map reveals much more about our global browsing habits (like, apparently, Yahoo is big in Japan).





Created by Information Geographies, the Oxford Internet Institute’s site for visualizing data about the web, the Age of Internet Empires map shows a challenge to Google/Facebook dominance by Baidu, the search engine in China. The map takes comes in two versions: one inspired by the game Ages of Empires, and one from the 2011 Information Geographies project, Internet Population and Penetration. Both use freely available data gleaned from Alexa.com, and evoke the idea of Google as an Alexander the Great-type figure, bent on conquering the world.



