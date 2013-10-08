A New App Reveals The Secrets Behind Van Gogh’s Masterpieces

You can get quite close to the paintings at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, but if you want to actually see what lies beneath the oils, then you’ll love the museum’s new Touch Van Gogh app.

Now you can play “art detective” with the painter’s most famous work. Swipe your finger across the screen to digitally remove a layer of varnish from “The Bedroom.” See the painting’s original color or deconstruct the room’s contents piece by piece. Rub away the top layer of View from Theo’s Apartment to see how Van Gogh reused his canvases. Or take a magnified tour of his perspective frame technique. There are three paintings currently available on the app with another 12 to be released over the next 24 months. The Dutch master’s secrets are at your disposal.



