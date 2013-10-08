Are You A “Ghost Boss”? 4 Bad Boss Bloopers–And How To Fix Them

If it seems like a lot of your people are walking out the door, you might want to study your behavior for some clues, and what you can do about it. In most cases, “I don’t consider bad bosses bad people,” says Dr. Noelle Nelson, author of the new book, Got a Bad Boss? “These are traits we all have, but bad bosses accentuate them or rely on them,” she says.

And since a boss’s behavior affects others a great deal, that can be a problem. Here are some signs you might be pushing your team members into updating their LinkedIn profiles.

It’s never your fault. “You’re going to have some bloopers. Everybody does,” says Nelson.

Sometimes your employees will really screw up. But sometimes you’ve screwed up, too. “Blamers are invested in fixing the blame on somebody, anybody, except themselves.” The way to fix it? “If you catch yourself wanting to blame someone for something, stop. Think ‘I’m going to turn my attention to the problem, that’s where my energy belongs.’ Worry about whodunnit later.” Once the mess is gone–once the client is happy and asking you for a new proposal–the blame will probably seem less important.

People portray things you’ve never heard of as your ideas. That’s because they’ve figured out that you don’t value an idea unless it came from you. To be sure, “Often, leaders’ ideas are the best,” says Nelson. It’s when they get exclusive about it that things get problematic. A better mind-set? Try repeating this phrase: “Lots of people have good ideas, among which are mine.” If this trait is a problem for you, start small–asking for everyone’s ideas on paper, first, rather than in a meeting dynamic where personalities come into play. Publicly recognize a great idea that you didn’t come up with. A few episodes of sharing credit go a long way.

Everyone averts their gaze. Have you noticed the volume of your voice? Are you a screamer?