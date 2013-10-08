Why Changing Your Desk Changes The Way You Work

What you’re working on is really important.

No, not the task on your to-do list–the actual surface that you’re physically working on. Your desk.

As people are getting more mindful of their workdays, they’re getting more mindful of their work spaces. Citing the dangers of Sedentary Death Syndrome, some won’t stand for anything less than a standing desk: Hemingway stood in oversize loafers as he typed his stories, while HootSuite CEO Ryan Holmes tells us that standing desks abound in his company’s office.

But, of course, having an awesome desk isn’t only a matter of sitting or standing. What’s on it matters, too. Fast Company readers, being awesome, have shown us the importance of having dinosaurs, boundless walls, and a dose of Iron Maiden.

Another factor with the desk is your equipment: a gigantic calendar, we’ve learned, provides a landscape for you to plan your days–and an analog space for sketching ideas. Family photos keep you calm. And disinfectant wipes will keep things from getting too gross.

Correspondingly, the desk don’ts hinge on not being gross. Like:

Don’t brush your hair, clip your nails, floss your teeth.

Don’t broadcast your “edgy” beliefs.

Don’t neglect the unavoidable scuzz.

Why do the desk do’s and don’ts matter so much?