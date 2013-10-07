Facebook’s New User Data Partnership With Broadcasters Is Extending Worldwide

The mano-a-mano scuffle between Twitter and Facebook over being the go-to network for television is spilling over into new territories. Facebook will announce today, says the Wall Street Journal, further partnerships of the kind it debuted last week , handing over basic “action” data–Likes, Shares, and Comments–to broadcasters in eight different countries in an attempt to grab a share of the second-screen social market. Some of the networks using the data include France’s TF1, Channel 4 in the U.K., ARD in Germany, as well as two networks with huge audiences: Esporte Interativo in Brazil and India’s STAR networks.

Dan Rose, VP of partnerships for Facebook, is giving a speech in France today in which he will say that the data, although basic, could be a potential gold mine for TV stations, because Facebook “has your personal information.” His speech will cite how a Facebook campaign to get Betty White to front Saturday Night Live garnered half a million Likes–and led to SNL’s highest-rated episode in two years.

Twitter currently has the edge–as well as a partnership with Nielsen, which is just beginning to take off. Its goal is to have everyone watching the box with one eye and their Twitter feed with the other. But does Facebook have the user data that will mine a richer seam in revenue than its feathered rival? It hopes so.

Facebook is already trying to do the same with news, with several partnerships that kicked off last month with news-gathering sources.