Ron Burgundy Returns To Sell You A Dodge Durango

If ever there were a news anchor who would make a stellar pitchman for an SUV, it’s Ron Burgundy. Will Ferrell’s now-classic caricature of the self-obsessed anchorman doesn’t need to know what he’s saying to say it with utter conviction, and when rattling off impressive-sounding numbers that are largely meaningless to most people, that’s an important trait. It also makes the new campaign for Dodge Durango both fun to watch–who doesn’t love to see Ferrell as Burgundy again?–and a smart lampooning of the typical car commercial boasting.

The spots, a series of 30- and 60-second commercials that aired pretty much constantly during a busy football weekend, promote both the Durango (which, with its 360 horsepower, is 360 times better than a horse, as Ferrell smugly points out) and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, the sequel to Ferrell’s 2004 original. It’s a fun piece of cross-promotion–true to the character of Burgundy, smooth at reminding us why we should be excited at the thought of a new Anchorman movie, and effective at communicating some relevant information about the Durango that’s relevant to anyone in the market for a new SUV. Maybe next we can get Brick Tamland for a lamp ad?

The ads were created by agency Wieden + Kennedy and co-written by Funny or Die.