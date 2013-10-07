Artifact: The Moment Twitter Met TV

Today, Twitter and TV may be synonymous–a show is no longer a show without a requisite hashtag, and rare is the cast member who does not live-tweet. But that wasn’t always the case.

Back in 2007, when Greg Yaitanes, an Emmy-winning director of “House,” was executive producing “Drive” at Fox, he had an idea. As an early investor in Twitter, Yaitanes was savvy about technology and the potential impact it could have on entertainment. In Twitter, he saw a natural platform for fans of TV shows to share their opinions and form communities; a digital extension of the proverbial water cooler. But back then, Fox didn’t see things his way (my, how things have changed). “I remember going to Fox and saying, ‘There’s this new platform,’ and I tried to explain it,” Yaitanes recently told Fast Company. “I wanted to use it. But I could not bang them over the head and get them to pay attention to what I was trying to do.”

Undeterred, Yaitanes and Twitter cofounder Biz Stone set up their own Twitter handle for Drive and proceeded to live-tweet the show’s premiere. The experiment–detailed in this recapping email sent from Stone to Yaitanes and Dave Sliozis, an executive at Fox–provides the very first glimmer of how Twitter began to revolutionize the television-viewing experience.

From: Biz Stone [email address redacted]

Date: Wed, Apr 18, 2007 at 4:23 PM

Subject: Our Twitter Drive Experiment

To: Greg Yaitanes, Dave Sliozis

Guys,

That was really fun! Thanks for taking the time to do this experiment with us–technically speaking we made history. Foxdrive was the first ever Director’s Commentary during a broadcast premiere.

With short notice and only a small mention in an email, the profile page we set up on Twitter for Drive quickly added 732 friends and saw close to 10k page views. Haven’t had a chance to do a query yet but I plan to multiply the 732 friends times the number of updates those users made during the broadcast times how many followers each Drive friend had to determine approximately how many Drive-related web pages were created on Sunday night.