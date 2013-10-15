Find Out The Secrets Of Your Email’s “Emotional Temperature”

Out of all the emails a man named John Arnold sent to his coworkers, Andy Zipper got the worst of John’s wrath. Specifically, John’s emails to Andy contained 4.7% less joy, 10% more sadness, 8.7% more fear, and 7% less anticipation than they did for the rest of his colleagues.

Whether John actually feared, loathed, or despaired emailing Andy only John can truly know, but Saif Mohammad, a research officer at the National Research Council Canada’s Institute for Information Technology, says that the data mining tool used to detect the emotional temperature of John’s words has between a 60% to 70% emotional accuracy rate at the sentence level when retested by fellow humans. And it can decipher more than just the negative stuff–in fact, Mohammad’s tool can analyze words in text for up to eight basic emotions. Within a year, he’s hoping to roll out a Gmail app that can help users measure the emotional content of their inboxes and outboxes.





How might an app like this be useful? Self-reflection, for one. When Mohammed and his colleague Tony Yang analyzed one set of 32,045 employee emails, they found significant differences in the way men and women communicated. Men received more emails with “trust” words, while women received more emails tagged with joy. When men wrote to women, they tended to use more anticipatory words, and when men wrote to men, they used more terms loaded with fear. Women, meanwhile, communicated more sadness to other women, but also less trust.

“If our differences are making some people treat us differently–and negatively in some cases–then you want to know what’s going on here,” Mohammad says. “My goal is not to make everybody the same, it’s not to propagate stereotypes, but to give people power to analyze their own data, and how they speak.”

It’s easy to see how Mohammad’s tool might empower personal communication, but it’s also fairly easy to imagine how it might be abused, too. If you work in sales, it’s conceivable that an employer might mandate a certain degree of happy words in messages to clients. To take another step in that dystopian direction, what if advertisers only wanted copy next to articles that made readers feel a palpable sense of joy?





Mohammad hasn’t thought about the app in those capacities. Instead, he stresses its value as a personal analytic tool. “You could look if there’s an abrupt change. That can be sort of a self-discovery: ‘When I started my Ph.D., program, my sadness seems to have increased a whole lot!’” Mohammad laughs. “That might seem frivolous, but in some cases it could be pretty useful,” he adds.

If you’re depressed at work, but also find that you’re receiving emails with a high degree of hostility, that knowledge alone might make you feel less dysfunctional, weak, or subjective, Mohammad says. In cases where kids are targeted by cyber-bullies, he suggests that sentiment analysis could help them critically understand why they feel so low.