Hand-Blown Tumblers, With A Sculptural Twist

When New York-based design firm Aruliden created the Fishscape fish bowl , they struck a unique chord with design-minded fish owners who could finally dispose of the tacky plastic rocks and fauna usually found in fish tanks. It was a clever twist on a previously lame product, to be sure. Now Aruliden’s conceit will get even more love, because it’s been transformed into a tumbler, and the fish replaced by booze.

The Escape glass, like its fish-hosting predecessor, is a typical glass vessel with one key distinction: the bottom is inverted upward, into a mountainous terrain of glass. Each piece is uniquely hand-blown so that–like Earth’s topography–no shape is exactly like the other.





“We wanted to create a product that would evoke a sense of escape when complemented with liquid,” says Aruliden’s Rinat Aruh. Alcohol amplifies the effect: “The asymmetrical form within the glass distorts light and its liquid contents, creating an interesting visual from every angle.”

And if wine-enhanced, optical distortions aren’t enticement enough, the glass landscape also boasts some scientific merit: “This interior form allows the contents to stay cooler for a longer period of time,” Aruh tells Co.Design. “That’s the beauty of a landscape within.”

Escape tumblers cost $48 for a set of four. They’ll be available through Aruliden in late October.