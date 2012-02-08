advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

IBM

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For applying its supercomputer Watson to unravel complex diagnosis and treatment. Its “Jeopardy!” cameo was fun, but the value of IBM’s high-profile supercomputer lies in solving real-world problems. In a partnership with insurance giant WellPoint, which has the most members in the U.S., Watson will be used to do what even the best doctors can’t: analyze up to 200 million pages of medical research and make a diagnosis–within a few seconds. That could lead to faster diagnosis of complex symptoms and ultimately better treatments. The program begins this year at a number of cancers centers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life