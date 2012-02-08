For applying its supercomputer Watson to unravel complex diagnosis and treatment. Its “Jeopardy!” cameo was fun, but the value of IBM’s high-profile supercomputer lies in solving real-world problems. In a partnership with insurance giant WellPoint, which has the most members in the U.S., Watson will be used to do what even the best doctors can’t: analyze up to 200 million pages of medical research and make a diagnosis–within a few seconds. That could lead to faster diagnosis of complex symptoms and ultimately better treatments. The program begins this year at a number of cancers centers.