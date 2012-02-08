AssistiveWare

For creating apps which speak for people who can’t. Assistwave, based in the Netherlands, calls its product Proloquo–Latin for speak out loud. Its specialized software converts text to speech for people with autism, ALS, or other speech-impairing conditions. The programs work on an iPad and other mobile devices, a less expensive option than conventional medical equipment. Proloquo predicts words as you go, facilitating communication for a child with autism using a keypad or for someone who’s paralyzed and uses a muscle-activated sensor to manipulate the mouse-like on-screen pointer.