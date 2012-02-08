advertisement
össur

By Fast Company Staff

For building the “smart” knee, the first motorized, personalized prosthesis. The Icelandic company’s breakthrough device uses highly sophisticated motion sensors to measure the knee’s position and the force applied to it. The information is relayed wirelessly to an embedded computer, which uses artificial intelligence to formulate and predict the appropriate physical response. The AI also analyzes the person’s gait, “learning” their individual movements and adjusting, reducing stress on the rest of the body.

