Heritage Provider Network

For funding a data-mining competition to reduce unnecessary hospital visits. It’s the Netflix Prize for health care. Just as Netflix spurred the development of a more accurate predictor of movie preferences, Heritage is out to spark the creation of an algorithm that analyzes historical patient data and predicts how many days someone winds up in a hospital in a year. Based on that information, health-care providers can work backwards, trying to prevent medical emergencies. The grand prize is $3 million for the winning team, but the benefit of reducing hospital stays could be in the billions.