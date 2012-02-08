For jump-starting “geo-medicine” with maps revealing health risks by location.

The world’s largest mapping software company provides tools for “disease surveillance” to connect the dots between illness and geography. In the big picture, this sort of medical intelligence allows health officials to identify patterns and target care. On an individual level, it redefines the notion of a medical history. In addition to genes and lifestyle, where you live and what you’re exposed to in that environment can tell a doctor what to watch for.