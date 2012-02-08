For developing a cardiology-grade electronic stethoscope to elevate telemedicine.
Audio quality often suffers when stethoscopes are used in telemedicine. 3M’s device combines a digital sensor and noise-reduction technology to produce high-quality heart and lung sounds. They can be streamed via Bluetooth to one or more specialists located elsewhere, allowing remote patients access to top-notch care, whether they’re in Canada, where telemedicine is common across the dispersed population, or even in outer space. Last year, doctors in Japan used 3M’s Littmann scope to monitor astronauts on the International Space Station.
