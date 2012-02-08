advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

New York Times

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For proving a newspaper’s digital and print sides can work well together and for the successful launch of a paywall. The first time the New York Times tried to erect a digital paywall, in 2005, the effort failed miserably. The second time’s the charm for the revered news organization; after the launch of a new wall last March, the newspaper now has almost 325,000 digital subscribers. A big part of new editor Jill Abramson’s qualifications are what she wants to do for the Time’ss digital business: expand it and integrate it with print. Although the company’s overall financials remain weak, it deserves credit for trying to transform its business before it’s too late.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life