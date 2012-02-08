For proving a newspaper’s digital and print sides can work well together and for the successful launch of a paywall. The first time the New York Times tried to erect a digital paywall, in 2005, the effort failed miserably. The second time’s the charm for the revered news organization; after the launch of a new wall last March, the newspaper now has almost 325,000 digital subscribers. A big part of new editor Jill Abramson’s qualifications are what she wants to do for the Time’ss digital business: expand it and integrate it with print. Although the company’s overall financials remain weak, it deserves credit for trying to transform its business before it’s too late.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens