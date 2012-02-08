For proving a newspaper’s digital and print sides can work well together and for the successful launch of a paywall. The first time the New York Times tried to erect a digital paywall, in 2005, the effort failed miserably. The second time’s the charm for the revered news organization; after the launch of a new wall last March, the newspaper now has almost 325,000 digital subscribers. A big part of new editor Jill Abramson’s qualifications are what she wants to do for the Time’ss digital business: expand it and integrate it with print. Although the company’s overall financials remain weak, it deserves credit for trying to transform its business before it’s too late.