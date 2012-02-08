For its social news platform that brings together communities of readers and furthers the dissemination of massive amounts of information. Reddit is a hugely popular news aggregation site and community. Members cluster in “subreddits” organized by topic or location, forming smaller communities within the larger one. And the beauty behind all of this managed anarchy is it’s driven by journalism. “Ask me anything” conversations reveal more insightful interviews from user questions than most mainstream-media Q&As, and the site’s users, of course, are engaged in activism, too, most notably its stop SOPA campaign.