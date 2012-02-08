For proving the value of print publishing. The one-time quarterly journal is now a mini-empire of online, print, and visual media. Most notable last year was its fresh entry into magazine-style publishing. Lucky Peach is a collaboration with Momofuku’s David Chang about food that looks nothing like your typical food magazine. And it partnered with ESPN spinoff site Grantland to publish the best and most enduring of its daily offerings in a quarterly journal (the first one had a cover resembling the surface of a basketball). As with the rest of the McSweeney’s oeuvre, they are beautiful in both content and form, emphasizing distinctive writing and design alike.