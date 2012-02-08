For making literary nonfiction and journalism hip. Byliner considers itself a publishing company, discovery platform, and social network. By succeeding at all three–and by being easy to use and aesthetically inviting‰ÛÓByliner is championing long-form journalism and short fiction in a microblogging age. The San Francisco-based company, which launched last spring, hosts and links to thousands of long-form narrative stories. It curates the best stories from publications such as the Atlantic, Vanity Fair, the New Yorker, and yes, Fast Company–and it commissions and publishes its own Byliner Originals. In both cases, the focus is on the writer, a choice that sets Byliner apart from like-minded sites. Its writer and story-based focus also allows Byliner to work like Pandora, suggesting stories to readers based on what they’ve already read and liked.
