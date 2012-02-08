The Awl Network

For providing a much-needed stylistic antidote to Gawker blog snark. There’s something in it for the intellectually snobby, the high-brow celebrity-gossip analysts, the low-brow celebrity-gossip lovers, the politically minded, and so forth. And, especially in the last year, there’s a lot in it for people who simply like good, captivating writing. Plus, it’s grown from one website to many, including the smart, female-focused Hairpin, comedy nerd haven SplitSider, and the distinctively minimal tech gadget review site The Wirecutter.