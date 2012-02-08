advertisement
By Fast Company Staff

For launching a newsroom that mimics the spirit of its addictive viral memes. Starting with the 2012 election season, which is as OMG as any cat video, the hub for the Internet’s goofy, anarchic side is applying those principles to reporting politics, culture, and tech, bringing that distinct sensibility to reporting and commentary for people who get all their news and information from what their Twitter feed tells them is worth reading.

