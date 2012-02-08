advertisement
By Fast Company Staff

For leading the way in mobile food delivery apps. Last October, GrubHub acquired competitor Dotmenu, giving it a total of more than $225 million in combined order revenues to restaurants, not including chains like McDonald’s. Since its creation in 2004, the online food delivery service has expanded from the web onto smartphones, with expectations of becoming almost entirely mobile by 2016.

