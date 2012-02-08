Revolution Foods

For boosting the health profile and quality of school lunches. Launched in 2006 in the Bay Area, the food service has since spread to eight states and Washington D.C. Partnering with Whole Foods, Revolution now delivers unprocessed, balanced meals–free of hormones, high-fructose corn syrup, and artificial flavorings–to 600 schools, nearly twice as many as two years ago, and projects $50 million in revenue for 2011-2012.