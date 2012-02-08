advertisement
Sysco

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For restructuring its produce delivery system to better serve locavores. It took three years of strategizing, but the bulk food provider now allows clients to integrate locally grown produce into their shipments via consultations with food brokers. In Michigan, where Sysco began testing, the company moved 100,000 cases of local produce in 2010, nearly twice the amount of 2008.

