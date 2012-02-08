For proving healthy pizza can be palatable (and profitable). Premised on ancient dietary patterns, Naked Pizza contains a whole-grain crust chock-full of probiotics, as well as hormone- and additive-free toppings. Since opening its first restaurant two years ago, Naked has expanded to 26 locations (with 500 in development)–in large part thanks to its social media blitz. “We look at social media as a way to let people know what we’re doing, and ask them if it’s valid for us to be inside the community,” says cofounder Robbie Vitrano. “If we’re invited, so to speak.”