Stop & Shop

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For streamlining the checkout process with an easy-to-use mobile payment app. First introduced last June, the Scan It! app allows smartphone users to scan, tally, and pay for groceries on their phones, making this New England supermarket the first with a fully integrated in-store payment system.

