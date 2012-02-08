For refocusing the photo-taking experience. The camera that’s shoot first, focus later intrigued shutterbugs with its fresh approach to the entire process of taking a photograph. Its distinctive design–its shell resembles a kaleidoscope more than a traditional camera–only enhances the different emotional cues Lytro evokes. It racked up a passel of nods for one of the year’s best gadgets, and it only went on presale back in October. Devices will ship to customers this spring.