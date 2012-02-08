advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Lytro

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For refocusing the photo-taking experience. The camera that’s shoot first, focus later intrigued shutterbugs with its fresh approach to the entire process of taking a photograph. Its distinctive design–its shell resembles a kaleidoscope more than a traditional camera–only enhances the different emotional cues Lytro evokes. It racked up a passel of nods for one of the year’s best gadgets, and it only went on presale back in October. Devices will ship to customers this spring.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life