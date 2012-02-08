advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Nest

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For bringing iPod style and smarts to the home thermostat. Created by one-time iPod champion Tony Fadell, Nest offers Apple-like simplicity, controls, and intelligence to one of the most overlooked pieces of electronics equipment in the home. Its under-the-cover software helps manage your home’s climate by learning your preferred settings so your programmable thermostat effectively programs itself. Nest struck a chord with consumers, selling out its first run almost immediately. It has also attracted unwelcome attention from the thermostat busines’s dominant player Honeywell, which is suing Nest for patent infringement.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life