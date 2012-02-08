advertisement
Samsung

By Fast Company Staff

For revving up aesthetics with BMW’s former design chief. Samsung’s hire of Chris Bangle reflects that Samsung, embroiled in a myriad of patent fights with Apple, realizes that it needs to improve both its visual appeal as well as wow-factor usability. The company, of course, continues to sell in impressive volume, shipping 300 million handsets, for example, in 2011.

