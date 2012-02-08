For moving its users to get healthy. The nifty little clip helped pioneer the now booming fitness accessory, both in its functionality of tracking user’s steps, sleep, and giving them the tools to self-report their diet and in its slick, unobtrusive design. “For hardware to succeed, it has to disappear into user’s lifestyle,” says CEO and cofounder James Park. Users have taken more than 80 billion steps since Fitbit’s launch, he says, enough to go from Earth almost to Mars. The device is now in 3,000 retail outlets, including REI and Brookstone, and Fitbit is attracting corporate customers as well. Companies such as AutoDesk are now deploying Fitbit in the hopes of inspiring greater activity and preventing expensive health problems.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens