For reinventing digital play by making it tactile. The idea animating Sifteo Cubes, which are electronic tiles, is to merge the inherently social aspect of board games with all of the advantages of digital ones. (It’s no surprise that this unique take on game play is an offshoot of the MIT Media Lab.) The tiles have motion sensors so they can interact with each other, lending the platform naturally to an array of puzzles and brainteasers that can help people sharpen their skills with spatial reasoning and logic. Sifteo, which went on sale last September, has already been featured in MoMA thanks to its eye-catching design, and it’s growing its roster of titles for the new platform with its own game studio. “Play is a pretty noble goal,” says CEO David Merrill.