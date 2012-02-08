For turning over sophisticated sleep science into an appcessory. “Sleep is the secret weapon for life,” says Lark CEO and founder Julia Hu. “You can improve what matters most to you in life–mood, performance, health, happiness, diet–through sleep.” Of course, users can just use it as a wearable alarm that has the benefit of not being as jarring as a harsh buzzer and is less likely to wake up a partner. That’s what first inspired Hu, and her Bluetooth wireless sleep sensor (and accompanying iPhone app) launched last June with a big, enthusiastic push from Apple, which stocked it in its Apple Stores and even helped Lark expand into Europe because it wanted to sell it there.