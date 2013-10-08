A Simple, Science-Backed Way To Solve The Employee-Engagement Problem

That’s Rajat Paharia, founder of Bunchball and a father of the gamification industry. Paharia’s still surprised that, while consumer giants can effectively capture streams of user data to make shopping and entertainment more compelling, C-suite executives and managers have yet to tap the power of their internal systems to keep staff whistling–or at least nodding along to Spotify playlists–while they work.

“We’re spending 8, 10, 12 hours a day in our employee systems–training, collaboration, sales, service–all that data right now is going off into the ether,” Paharia laments. “The big question is: Can you take that big data that employees are generating as they interact with various systems and use that to create more engaging and compelling experiences for them. Because if you can, it’s the best opportunity to drive better performance, a competitive advantage in your business and to motivate your employees to do better.”

Now that so many workplaces large and small use software tools for collaboration, sales and marketing, not to mention internal communication, there’s a huge opportunity to kick inspiration and innovation into high gear, Paharia tells Fast Company.

There are about 100 million people in America who hold full-time jobs, but only 30% of them say they’re engaged and inspired. The other 70% fall into two groups: those who just show up, do their work, and go home (50%) and those who are actively miserable and seeding discontent (20%), according to Gallup.

In rote jobs, this number is even higher. Take the call center. In what’s been described as an electronic sweatshop, representatives often sit elbow to elbow, fielding inbound calls from customers who range from cordial to clueless to irate–all for a paycheck that hovers close to minimum wage. Is it any wonder call centers lose staff at a rapid clip? Turnover ranges between an average of 43% to about 70% for centers with more than 1,000 agents.

Paharia knew that if there were a way to get call center agents to go from “take this job and shove it” to “take this job and love it,” he could hold the key to boosting employee engagement regardless of the job. The trickle-down benefits of a happy workforce? Lower costs associated with lost productivity and less time and fewer resources spent to find and train new talent, not to mention the added bonus that inspired staff bring to customer interactions.