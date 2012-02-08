For bringing the runway to the consumer–without a six-month waiting period. In a world that is now saturated with online flash sales, Moda Operandi has given itself an edge over competitors. The company–headed up by Aslaug Magnusdottir and former Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo–offers its members access to 36-hour pre-sales of collections just days after they appear on the runway. This guarantees customers access to items that may not be purchased in mass by department store buyers.