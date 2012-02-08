For making luxury sustainable. Fashion conglomerate PPR–home to Gucci, YSL, Stella McCartney, and Balenciaga–announced the creation of PPR Home, an in-house sustainability team aiming to reduce the social and environmental footprint of the company. PPR Home will be headed up by newly appointed chief sustainability officer Jochen Zeitz, the man credited with reviving the Puma brand, and will include the launch of a Creative Sustainability Lab, which will reconsider PPR’s product and business development.
