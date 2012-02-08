advertisement
Ralph Lauren

By Fast Company Staff

For creating a digital media brand within a luxury company. Grounded in heritage, Ralph Lauren has been consistently leading the way in fusing technology and fashion. The company’s commitment to e-commerce, mobile applications, original media content and interactive digital experiences has placed it at the forefront of the fashion world as it moves into the digital age.

