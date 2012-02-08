For greening our jeans. In January 2011, the denim house introduced its new Water<Less collection, touting jeans that use significantly less water in the manufacturing process. By combining multiple wet washing machine cycle processes into a single wet process and removing water from the stone wash, a pair of Water<Less jeans requires, on average, 28% less water than a regular pair of jeans. In some cases, water use has been cut by 96%. The company is also part of a non-profit that teaches farmers overseas how to save water and develop new irrigation methods.