For carving out its place in the U.S. market–and zeitgeist. The Japanese brand has launched an ambitious U.S. expansion, with hopes of having a 200-store presence and sales of $10 billion by 2020. Last fall, the company opened an 89,000-square-foot flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue, with another new location at 34th Street. To promote the new stores, the company’s marketing all but took over the ad space of New York, catching the attention of folks who already count themselves as Uniqlo fans, and sparking intrigue among those shoppers who were not yet acquainted with the brand. The company’s new capsule collection, dubbed the Innovation Project, features scientifically formulated fabrics in a sportswear collection; the line is expected to further fuel Uniqlo textile R&D.