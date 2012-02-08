For carving out its place in the U.S. market–and zeitgeist. The Japanese brand has launched an ambitious U.S. expansion, with hopes of having a 200-store presence and sales of $10 billion by 2020. Last fall, the company opened an 89,000-square-foot flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue, with another new location at 34th Street. To promote the new stores, the company’s marketing all but took over the ad space of New York, catching the attention of folks who already count themselves as Uniqlo fans, and sparking intrigue among those shoppers who were not yet acquainted with the brand. The company’s new capsule collection, dubbed the Innovation Project, features scientifically formulated fabrics in a sportswear collection; the line is expected to further fuel Uniqlo textile R&D.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens