For making sustainable fashion so beautiful, you’d never guess it was sustainable. Headed by RISD-educated Marcia Patmos, M.Patmos is dedicated to socially conscious and eco-friendly production methods, and is involved with artisan communities and craftsmanship around the world. Patmos was the recipient of the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation award this year, and most recently teamed up to create a sustainable line of footwear for Manolo Blahnik for Spring 2012. Made from discarded tilapia skins, cork, and raffia, the shows look surprisingly sleek–as they should, at $895 a pair.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens