For making sustainable fashion so beautiful, you’d never guess it was sustainable. Headed by RISD-educated Marcia Patmos, M.Patmos is dedicated to socially conscious and eco-friendly production methods, and is involved with artisan communities and craftsmanship around the world. Patmos was the recipient of the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation award this year, and most recently teamed up to create a sustainable line of footwear for Manolo Blahnik for Spring 2012. Made from discarded tilapia skins, cork, and raffia, the shows look surprisingly sleek–as they should, at $895 a pair.