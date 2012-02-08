For saving a 40-year-old brand by hiring two American retailers as designers. Just last year, it was rumored that parent-company LVMH was looking to sell ready-to-wear label Kenzo, which had not been profitable in years. Instead, however, LVMH shocked the industry by firing creative director Antonio Marras–whose designs had recently been called drab and uninspired–and replacing him with Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, the duo behind American retailer Opening Ceremony. Though Lim and Leon’s design work at Opening Ceremony is beloved by shoppers and critics alike, many questioned whether or not they could successfully revamp the struggling house. But when their first season’s designs hit the Paris runway in October, the collection was met with rave reviews and instantly attracted the attention of young fashions fans, many of whom were previously unaware of Kenzo’s existence. With a fresh look and a more competitive price point, the made-over Kenzo is expected to be one of Spring 2012’s top sellers.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens