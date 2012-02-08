For giving the consumer all the power. The Shanghai-based company lets users design, order, share, and preview their own clothing through a Facebook Connect-enabled service. The clothing is remarkably desirable, wearable, and affordable. The service offers a wide away of basic style options; the user can choose and edit prints, both in scale and color (or create their own) before seeing it modeled on a 3D figure. Pieces go for $50 to $100, on average. All garments are produced by Chinese digital textile printers, and will ship toconsumers within a month of ordering. And don’t worry, fellas: UnitedStyles plans on expanding into men’s wear.