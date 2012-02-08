advertisement
MacArthur Foundation

By Fast Company Staff

For creating a $2 million competition to merge games and real-world learning. Its annual Digital Media and Learning Competition focused in 2011 on badges–transparent, game-like, modular rewards for real-world learning–one of the most exciting concepts going in the world of education technology. The first winners will be announced in March 2012.

