advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bump

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For creating the smartphone’s high-five: Tap devices to share content with a friend. More than 60 million people have downloaded this app, making it the seventh most popular free download of all time. Recent updates have added music and app sharing, as well as being able to “virtually bump” friends even when they aren’t nearby.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life