advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Predicta

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For opening the app marketplace to web developers. SÌ£o Paulo-based Predicta launched SiteApps in April 2011 as a platform for easy-to-use website optimization. Developers can post their free or paid apps on the site; users can then install the tool (from analytics to social media widgets) onto their websites.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life